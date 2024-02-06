Is Dan Ige married? Everything you need to know about UFC featherweight's life partner

UFC featherweight fighter Dan Ige is happily married to Savannah Ige, with whom he shares a settled family life and a child.

The exact timeline of Ige's marriage to his wife and the beginning of their relationship is unclear. However, based on their earlier social media posts, it is evident that they have been in a long-term relationship for quite some time.

Ige's wife is a 30-year-old professional sports nutrition coach from Hawaii. She excels in promoting healthy relationships with food and bodies, boasting certifications as a weight cut and rehydration specialist.

With a background spanning nearly 11 years in CrossFit, she's not only a dedicated athlete but also brings extensive experience from her competitive past and coaching tenure in the CrossFit community. Additionally, her career includes 15 years as a gymnastics coach.

'50K' and his wife are parents to their son Bam, who was born in 2021. The couple is anticipating the arrival of their baby girl, as indicated by their active presence on social media. Recent posts suggest that Savannah Ige is currently in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Ige is currently gearing up to face Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'50K' is aiming for a comeback following a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell last September. This defeat ended his two-fight win streak, which featured victories against Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr. He is currently going through a rough patch in the octagon, with a record of 2-4 in his last six UFC fights.

When Dan Ige called out unidentified vandal for smearing dog poop on his windshield

Last June, Dan Ige shared an Instagram story featuring his car's front windshield, which he alleged had been smeared with dog feces.

Alongside the picture, Ige included a caption that read (via MMA Mania on X):

"To the person who smeared dog [poop emoji] on my window at sprouts. Hope you feel better."

Check out Dan Ige's post below:

Although '50K' did not express anger or make threats toward the vandal, he did wish that they felt better. This statement seemed to imply empathy towards someone who may have lost a bet on Ige's previous fight.