"Is it a death match", "Swimming in blood" - Fans react to violent sequence from recent MMA event on UFC Fight Pass

Lux Fight League's recent LFL 41 MMA event witnessed a bloody battle in the headlining bout. The event took place at the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on March 15. It was broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

In the five-round main event, promotion's flyweight champion Jorge Calvo Martin attempted the second defense of his title reign against Mexico's Kike Gonzalez.

Gonzalez had a promising start to the fight and finished Round 1 on top, raining down vicious hammer fists and elbows on the incumbent champion. However, one of Calvo's elbows from the bottom opened a huge cut on the Mexican's forehead. The gash became increasingly problematic for Gonzalez as the fight progressed, turning the fight into a bloody battle.

Calvo regained control of the situation from Round 2 onwards and successfully defended the title with a dominant unanimous decision (49-46 X 3). Despite the gnarly cut and blood loss, Gonzalez appeared to be giving the champion a tough fight until the final bell.

Costa Rica's Jorge Calvo Martin won the LFL flyweight title by defeating Luis Ivan Rodriguez via first-round submission due to a rear naked choke. He secured the first defense of his title reign against Luis Solorzano in July 2023.

Calvo and Martinez were originally scheduled to fight at LFL 25 in August 2022. However, the fight was canceled due to unknown reasons.

Elsewhere, bantamweight contender Luis Rey Gallegos defeated Eduardo Alvarado via unanimous decision in the co-main event. Uriel Uribie, Alan Castro, and Franco Varessy all won by knockouts. Meanwhile, Fabian Lopez and Pedro Rubio pulled off submission victories.