Is Fabio Wardley married? Exploring the British boxer's relationship status and personal life

Fabio Wardley is set to defend his WBA interim belt in a heavyweight matchup against Joseph Parker, who will also put his WBO interim title on the line in the main event of the 'All or Nothing' boxing card. Both fighters will clash on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In his most recent boxing outing at Ipswich Town's ground earlier this year, Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) knocked out Justis Huni with a devastating right hand, which sent the Australian crashing into the canvas in the 10th round. While defeating Parker improves the Brit's professional record and could lead to a title opportunity against Oleksandr Usyk, let's look at his personal life below.

Is Fabio Wardley married?

Fabio Wardley and his girlfriend, Charlotte, welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, just a week after his impressive knockout win over Justis Huni in June earlier this year. However, there are currently no reports of their marriage. Notably, the Brit, who has over 80K followers on Instagram, keeps his personal life private. Ahead of the Huni bout, he spoke to the Ring Magazine and said that his partner was unhappy with the fight date because she was ''due a week later'':

''This is a slightly tense topic. My Mrs wasn’t the happiest with this fight date. She is due a week later but it is Portman Road. It’s not just any fight, it’s the one at Portman Road. She said 'yeah I know.'''

Fabio Wardley opens up about fatherhood

In the aforementioned interview with the Ring Magazine, Fabio Wardley discussed becoming a father and said that it would be a wonderful experience:

''I’m ready for fatherhood. My best mate’s not long had his, a beautiful little girl as well. So being able to watch her grow and knowing that’s coming for me has made me a big softie to be honest. It’s going to be something special and I’m really looking forward to it.''

