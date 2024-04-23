Is Francis Ngannou retired? Here's what 'The Predator' has been up to post UFC exit

After failing to agree to terms on a new contract, Francis Ngannou became the first reigning UFC champion to leave the promotion since B.J. Penn in 2004. While the departure of 'The Predator' was announced in January 2023, he has yet to compete in mixed martial arts in the time since.

In fact, he has remained inactive for over two years since defending his title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Take a look at whether or not Ngannou has retired from MMA since leaving the UFC.

Is Francis Ngannou retired?

While Francis Ngannou has not competed in mixed martial arts since leaving the UFC, he has not retired from the sport. In May 2023, just over four months after officially leaving the UFC, 'The Predator' signed a landmark deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The deal allows him to compete in boxing while he will compete in the promotion's pay-per-view super fight division. It also ensures that his opponents will be guaranteed to earn at least $2 million. Ngannou will also serve on PFL's global advisory board, advocating for fighters' interests. Finally, he was named an equity owner and chairman of the planned PFL Africa league.

Since leaving the UFC, the former heavyweight champion has made his professional boxing debut. He did so against Tyson Fury in October 2023, losing the bout via split decision. While Ngannou was very impressive against the WBC heavyweight champion - many viewers believed he was the rightful winner - he did not have the same success in his return to the boxing ring.

'The Predator's' next bout came against Anthony Joshua in March 2024, with his opponent knocking him out in the second round. It is unclear if he will make his return to mixed martial arts or boxing. However, he revealed he feels the latter sport owes him something during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"Right now, I don't know. I started to feel like boxing, it now owes me something that I have to claim. The way that this fight happened is not the way that it's supposed to or that it should've so I think now I need to do boxing to claim something, to claim my respect, to claim my dignity, to claim everything. MMA is there. I don't really know. It depends. I think it depends on the time frame of what's happened and the time frame also [of] what is it, but maybe it could be MMA first. I don't really know, but yeah."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on his return to combat sports below:

It is unclear who Francis Ngannou would face if he returns to the boxing ring. Deontay Wilder has been suggested as a potential opponent. Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira will welcome him to the PFL when he makes his promotional debut.