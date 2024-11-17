“Is this what the fuss is all about?” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he underestimated Rodtang in their first meeting 

Jonathan Haggerty didn't think much of Rodtang Jitmuangnon during their first fight, but his opinion quickly changed following their second encounter.

Rodtang and 'The General' produced two of the most critically acclaimed clashes in the history of Muay Thai—the first coming at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019. On that night, 'The Iron Man' came out on top via a unanimous decision, though Haggerty long thought that he was the rightful winner of that fight.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Haggerty looked back on the instant classic and recalls being very unimpressed with what he was seeing out of Rodtang.

"I didn’t really get too much nerves, if I’m honest," Haggerty said. "I remember the first time I fought him, I got into the second round, and I remember telling my coaches ‘Is this what the fuss is all about?’ Obviously, the second fight I paid for it."

Five months later, they'd run it back at ONE: A New Tomorrow. This time around, Rodtang made the Brit pay via a vicious third-round knockout to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Relive all the action from Haggerty's iconic rivalry with 'The Iron Man' below via ONE Championship's YouTube channel:

Jonathan Haggerty thinks it's time for Rodtang to come to bantamweight

Since going toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man' at flyweight, Jonathan Haggerty has found a new home in the bantamweight division, earning big wins over the likes of Nong-O Hama, Felipe Lobo, and Fabricio Andrade. Along the way, he picked up both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

'The General' handed over the bantamweight Muay Thai belt to Superlek in September, but he's still holding things down as the weight class' reigning kickboxing king.

Knowing all too well the struggles that come with trying to make the flyweight division, Haggerty suggested it may be time for Rodtang to move up after a recent blunder on the scale cost him his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

"At flyweight, I missed it a few times and it's at that point that you just have to tell yourself, 'let's move up.' And you never know, it might do him a world of good if he moves up a weight like it did for me. I went up there and done what I had to do."

Is it time for Rodtang to follow in Haggerty's footsteps and move up to bantamweight, or should 'The Iron Man' get a crack at reclaiming the flyweight crown?

