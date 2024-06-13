Is Gervonta Davis orthodox or southpaw? Exploring 'Tank's' boxing stance

Gervonta Davis is one of the most accomplished active professional boxers in the world. While he is known for his devastating knockout ability, the 29-year-old rarely relies on his power alone and has outboxed the majority of his opponents to remain undefeated.

While he has worked on building a well-rounded skillset, 'Tank's' stance certainly gives him an edge over his opponents.

Is Gervonta Davis orthodox or southpaw?

Gervonta Davis is a southpaw fighter which means that he fights in a left-handed stance. He has effectively used his fight IQ, stance and skills to outsmart his opponents. As a result, a staggering 27 of his 29 professional boxing victories have come by knockout.

Like most human beings, an overwhelmingly large majority of boxers and combat sports athletes are also right-handed. Therefore most southpaw fighters are used to fighting against orthodox fighters. However, the orthodox fighters generally find it a little more difficult to compete against a southpaw, especially at the highest level of the game.

Davis, however, has weaponized other attributes of his fighting style like footwork, head movement and counter-punching ability to transform himself into a world-class boxer. That being said, being a southpaw definitely adds a layer of complexity to his overall game, making him that much harder for his opponents to figure out.

How did Gervonta Davis perform against other southpaw boxers in recent memory?

Two of Davis's last 10 opponents were southpaw fighters. Jesus Cuellar, whom 'Tank' defeated to capture the vacant WBA super featherweight title, had little to offer in terms of resistance. Davis knocked the Argentine boxer down three times before finishing the fight in the third round.

Former WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia, however, presented one of the tougher challenges in Davis's professional boxing career. The fight was a closely contested affair until the eighth round, when Garcia ate a clean left straight that visibly hurt him. The fight was temporarily halted soon after as a brawl broke out in the crowd.

'Tank' picked up the pace and tagged him with clean strikes for the remainder of the round. Garcia lost the fight via ninth-round TKO after his corner stopped the fight.

Other southpaw and ambidextrous opponents like Liam Walsh and Jose Pedraza have also found little success against Davis.