Is Giga Chikadze married ? Exploring the UFC featherweight's relationship status, personal life, and more

Giga Chikadze is widely regarded as one of the premier featherweight talents in the modern UFC featherweight landscape, celebrated for his dynamic and kickboxing-oriented fighting style. The 36-year-old Georgian was last seen in action at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Arnold Allen.

'Ninja' is slated to square off against David Onama this weekend at UFC Kansas City, set to take place at the T-Mobile Center in Missouri. The upcoming Fight Night event will mark Chikadze's 11th appearance inside the octagon, where he holds a record of 8–2. While his accomplishments as a fighter are well-documented, far less is known about his life outside the cage.

Is Giga Chikadze married ?

Giga Chikadze has been married to his high school sweetheart, Tamari Tamuna Gazashvili, for nearly 18 years. Their relationship began in 2002, and they officially tied the knot in October 2007.

Gazashvili largely maintains a low public profile, with limited information available about her personal life. She is occasionally seen accompanying her husband at UFC events, but beyond that, she keeps her presence private.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she serves as a Marketing Director at AnB Hotel Management & Investment, a company based in Huntington Beach, California. Academically, she holds an MBA from Greenwich University and has additionally pursued a course in Online Marketing at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Chikadze and Gazashvili are proud parents of two children. Their elder daughter, Nita, is currently 16 years old and has already made a name for herself as a talented young actress. According to her IMDb profile, Nita began her journey in modeling and acting at the age of six, shortly after the family relocated to California from Tbilisi, Georgia.

Her dedication to the craft have earned her notable recognition, including winning the title of Best Child/Young Actress in 2019 at esteemed festivals such as the Indie Short Fest, Independent Short Awards, and the LA Short Film Festival.

The couple also has a younger son named Tanjiro, although little is publicly known about him at this time.

