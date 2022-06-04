"Is he going in the wrong direction?" - Chael Sonnen questions whether Jorge Masvidal should be chasing fights with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen recently questioned whether Jorge Masvidal has been doing the right thing by shifting his attention between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal has been calling out both Diaz and McGregor for a while now. Sonnen stated that 'Gamebred' is doing what he is supposed to do for his career and is calling out the biggest superstars in the organization.

However, he questioned whether the UFC would be interested in making a fight between the Miami native and Diaz as they have already fought. Here's what 'The Bad Guy' stated on his YouTube channel:

"Masvidal is going for something big. He is calling some very big shots. He is going after McGregor. He took his focus off McGregor at least for a moment to shift it back to Nate Diaz. He's going after some very big names. Is he going in the wrong direction? We don't know. He's not doing anything wrong. He's doin his career exactly what he should be doing."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Jorge Masvidal calling out Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor:

Masvidal and Diaz previously fought at UFC 244 at the prestigious Madison Square Garden Arena with the BMF title on the line. 'Gamebred' won that clash after doctors called a stop to the copntest after Round 3.

However, he has never fought McGregor. Both Masvidal and 'The Notorious' are two of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the UFC at the moment. And given their entertaining fighting styles, fans might be in for a barn-burner if the duo is matched up.

Jorge Masvidal was recently called out by Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns recently called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight and 'Gamebred' seemingly accepted it. Burns is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev in a back-and-forth war at UFC 273.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is on a three-fight losing streak. He has lost twice to Kamaru Usman and once to Colby Covington in recent times. His latest loss came against 'Chaos' in the main event of UFC 272.

However, 'Durinho' is interested in a fight against Masvidal as he believes it will be an entertaining affair.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho…

The timeline for Masvidal's return is not yet known.

