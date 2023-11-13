Is Henry Cejudo booked to fight in 2024? Everything you need to know about ‘Triple C’s’ next UFC opponent

Henry Cejudo made his return to the UFC octagon in 2023 after a brief retirement following a loss to Aljamain Sterling, and the former two-division champion appears intent on making another title run.

Cejudo has been linked to multiple top bantamweight contenders, but the most momentum behind any potential fight has been between 'Triple C' and Merab Dvalishvili. The two have gone back and forth on social media for months, with reports coming out that the UFC has been targeting the matchup for early 2024.

Following the title loss to Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo was scheduled to make a quick turnaround and face Marlon Vera at UFC 292. However, the Olympic gold medalist was forced to pull out just over a month before the fight and was replaced by Pedro Munhoz.

Since that booking, Vera has been announced as one half of the UFC 299 main event in a rematch with new champion Sean O'Malley, making a re-booking with 'Chito' impossible for Cejudo. The bantamweight title announcement does narrow down the options for the American, as all signs point to a fight with Merab Dvalishvili coming soon.

Who is Henry Cejudo fighting next?

Shortly after losing a split decision to Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo briefly flirted with the idea of pushing for a rematch. That window has closed, however, with Sterling stating his intentions to move up to featherweight.

Yet, Cejudo has continued to clash with Sterling's close friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili on Twitter. Currently on a nine-fight win streak, Dvalishvili pushed for the next title shot against Sean O'Malley, only to be passed over by Marlon Vera.

Dvalishvili has since aimed his focus on Cejudo, with the two bantamweights now seemingly on a collision course. 'The Machine' has only requested that he wants to fight on the UFC 299 main card in order to be the backup for the main event.

Dvalishvili also told MMA Junkie that the fight with Cejudo will likely be in February 2024.

