Is Islam Makhachev the UFC lightweight GOAT? Legend whose record the champion recently broke answers the burning question

Islam Makhachev has etched his name in UFC history by setting a new record for the most successful lightweight title defenses, surpassing legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov, BJ Penn, Benson Henderson, and Frankie Edgar. With four consecutive defenses, Makhachev has strengthened his case as the greatest lightweight fighter of all time.

Former champion Frankie Edgar, who held the title from 2010 to 2012 and defended it twice, believes Makhachev is on track to become the undisputed lightweight GOAT. Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Edgar praised the reigning champion’s ability to finish opponents rather than just defend his title.

Edgar said:

“Islam, if he continues on the path he does, you’ve got to give it to him, He’s finishing guys. He’s not just defending the title. He’s finishing guys. He probably takes the cake.”

Check out Frankie Edgar's comments on Islam Makhachev below (14:46):

Makhachev’s dominant reign includes victories over Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano. While his next fight has yet to be scheduled, his growing legacy continues to spark debate about whether he has surpassed all-time greats in the division.

Henry Cejudo weighs in on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fght

Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight has sparked debate over whether he deserves an immediate title shot against Islam Makhachev. While some fans expect Topuria to challenge for the 155-pound belt, UFC CEO Dana White has suggested that it’s not guaranteed.

Makhachev’s team has voiced strong opposition, arguing that Topuria should earn his shot with a No. 1 contender fight first. Khabib Nurmagomedov, a key figure in Makhachev’s career, reportedly had a similar stance.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, former UFC champion Henry Cejudo said Nurmagomedov's influence could prevent the fight from happening:

“I remember talking to Khabib, and Khabib said it’s not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam because that’s all Islam’s been doing,. He gave Volkanovski a couple (title shots) where he’s gone up. So I don’t even think it’s going to be Islam’s choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, ‘He needs to fight the No. 1 contender.’”

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (17:25):

