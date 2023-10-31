Is Jiri Prochazka a real samurai? The former UFC light heavyweight champion's 'Bushido Code' explained

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has a unique way of fighting. His fighting style and conduct earned him the nickname of the 'Czech Samurai' during his early days of competition in Japan under the RIZIN promotion.

However, it is worth noting that the chances of him having any fort of samurai training as the samurais were abolished a few years after Japan's feudal period ended in 1868. Despite not having any samurai training, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is a well-known devoted follower of the 'Bushido' principles, which are a set of morals that dictate a samurai's behavior and lifestyle.

Moreover, 'Denisa' received 'The Book of Five Rings' from his coach, which was written by Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary Japanese swordsman. The book is made up of five main chapters - earth, water, fire, wind, and void.

Jiri Prochazka has credited 'The Book of Five Rings' as his "bible," and the teachings of Miyamoto Musashi have helped him during his MMA career as well.

Jamahal Hill breaks down Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been forced to vacate his title ahead of UFC 295 after tearing his Achilles tendon with Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka fighting for the title next.

Jamahal Hill opened up about his expectations for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title bout and how he believes both fighters should approach it. Speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, Hill stated:

"I think that fight can truly go either way. I think Jiri, the way he strikes – and yeah, he has the wild, kind of loose style, but Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all the out there because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is."

He continued:

"I think physically, Jiri will be the more physical, more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodox-ness to, instead of trying to strike, to actually get in and mix and be rounded around in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground, I think that’d more so be his best way, making it an all-round mixed martial arts fight."

Catch his comments below (47:36):