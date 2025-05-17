Is Jon Jones employing mental warfare tactics against Tom Aspinall? Anthony Smith believes so 

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faced Jon Jones back in 2019 in a title fight and came up short in the contest. The now-retired fighter recently claimed Jones is employing mental warfare tactics against the interim champion Tom Aspinall to exhaust him.
Jones was last seen in action at UFC 309 where he defeated Stipe Miocic and made the first defense of his title. On the other hand, Aspinall beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to make the first defense of his interim title.
Smith asserted Jones is a master of "mentally and emotionally exhausting people." Speaking to ESPN MMA, he said:
"Jon is a master manipulator, and he's a master at the mind games that are behind this sport. He's been doing it for so many years against the best guys in the world. Jon Jones does not care what Tom Aspinall wants. Jon is a master at emotionally and mentally exhausting people, and you can see it in Tom Aspinall a little bit already. He's started to get tired."
Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:
Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones is "out of his mind"
Jon Jones recently made remarks about his longtime light heavyweight rival Daniel Cormier. Jones claimed that had they fought at heavyweight, he would have defeated Cormier even more decisively.
Jones originally defeated Cormier via decision in their first meeting at UFC 182. In their rematch at UFC 214, he knocked Cormier out, though the result was later overturned to a no contest following Jones’ positive drug test.
Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Cormier said:
"Let's make this true to everybody: Jon Jones, when I was actively fighting, said 'I would not fight Daniel at heavyweight because it gives him an advantage That's where he's best at,' He's out of his mind... It was very bad English from Jon Jones."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below: