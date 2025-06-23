Is Jon Jones' film Edo's Crossing based on true events? Unpacking the military flick

Jon Jones surprised the MMA community by revealing his involvement in a short film titled 'Edo's Crossing'. The film has sparked considerable interest among MMA fans due to Jones' role of a Navy SEAL sergeant. The movie's intriguing plot and sensitive subject matter have also raised questions about whether it is based on true events. So let's explore and find out the answer.

Is Jon Jones' film Edo's Crossing based on true events?

Edo's Crossing is a tribute to the real-life bond between military working dogs (K9s) and their handlers. The film does not portray the life experience of a specific serviceman and his K9, but it's narrative draws inspiration from the experiences of several real-life Navy SEALs, marines, rangers, and their K9 companions.

In summary, the film is not a direct representation of a single, verifiable event. However, it is a story weaved from real-life experiences.

The film also addresses the significant issue of military veterans struggling to reintegrate into society after retirement. According to Rescue 22 Foundation, which offers service dogs to veterans,service dogs have provided the mntal support and purpose after retirement, helping them enjoy good quality of life and prevent suicides.

The film's executive producer. John Devine, was also a Navy Seal K9 handler. In an interview with Mountain Democrat, he explained the purpose of Edo's Crossing, stating:

"I was a Navy Seal K9 handler, so I deployed overseas with my dog and I never got a chance to say goodbye. The film is kind of a tribute to every canine handler that's ever had to do the same. Sometimes, you're just literally having to hand your dog back to the military like it's a piece of equipment and it goes on to the next handler and you never see it again. The story is about dealing with loss; it's about saying goodbye, especially when you never had the chance to do it for real." [H/T Mountain Democrat]

When Jon Jones shared the experience of working in Edo's Crossing

In a few Instagram posts, Jon Jones shared the behind-the-scenes pictures and footage from the filming of Edo's Crossing. In one post, Jones highlighted the importance of his experience working in the film. He wrote:

"Man, what a humbling experience. Stepping into acting feels like a whole new game, and I’m ready to put in the work, just like I always have. I’m honored, I’m motivated, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. This is only the beginning. The grind doesn’t stop—let’s keep building something special. The future’s looking real bright."

