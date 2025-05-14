Is Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification fight happening? Dana White issues definitive answer

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of the most anticipated fights among MMA fans across the world. Dana White recently provided an update on the potential heavyweight bout.

Jones has frequently denied Aspinall's desire for a title unification showdown, claiming that the British fighter would add nothing significant to his combat sports legacy. Furthermore, the reigning champion asked for a massive purse and six months of preparation if he were to face Aspinall. As a result, the interim champion and his father Andy Aspinall were left frustrated by Jones' antics.

However, White remained optimistic about their fight taking place this year. In a recent Instagram live, the UFC CEO announced the UFC 317 and UFC 319 main events, which did not include Jones defending his heavyweight throne. When asked, White responded positively, claiming that an announcement about the Jones vs. Aspinall clash would be made soon, saying:

''I told you guys already, we’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done. The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon''

Check out Dana White's comments below (via UFC on TNT Sports' X post):

Given the circumstances, fight for the undisputed heavyweight title may take place in November at the Madison Square Garden card in New York. It was the venue for Jones' recent octagon outing last year, where he made his first heavyweight title defense by securing a third-round knockout win over former champion Stipe Miocic.

Meanwhile, Aspinall is coming off an opening round knockout victory in his rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in front of his home crowd.

Tom Aspinall talks about Jon Jones avoiding a fight with him

While Tom Aspinall waits for his fight with Jon Jones to be announced, Jones is enjoying his life in Thailand, where he acts as a coach on a Russian TV show similar to 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

In a recent appearance on the High Performance podcast, Aspinall claimed that he is ready to move on if the Jones fight does not happen, saying:

''When you put him in there with, and I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet, but I’m literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. When you put him in with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon’s a smart guy and realizes that, so he wants to be compensated financially for it...I’m well bored of [the Jones conversation]. I’ve had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:29):

