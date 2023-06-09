Is Jorge Masvidal banned from Papi Steak for sucker punching Colby Covington? 'Gamebred' claims the altercation massively impacted the business

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that his altercation with Colby Covington last year actually boosted the business for Papi Steak.

Masvidal and Covington met in the octagon in March 2022 after a bitter build-up between the two fighters. Both men often sounded off personal insults towards the other, with many expecting their bout to be an absolute war.

'Chaos' however dominated 'Gamebred' across all five rounds, using his wrestling and relentless pressure to largely nullify all of Masvidal's output. The 35-year-old eventually had his hand raised via unanimous decision with fans thinking that had put an end to their rivarly.

Infamously, however, their bout proved to only be the start as just a couple of weeks later, Jorge Masvidal attacked Colby Covington outside of Papi Steak in Miami. 'Chaos' pressed charges following the incident, and Masvidal was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Their court case is still ongoing.

Following his retirement, Jorge Masvidal recently appeared on Jake Paul's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul. During the show, Paul asked 'Gamebred' if he was banned from the restaurant where the alleged attack took place.

To the surprise of fans, Masvidal revealed the incident improved the business for Papi Steak, and he claimed he was now good friends with the owner:

"That dude loves me. I ran into him the other night, he was like, 'Man, since that rumor that you were allegedly here, reservations went through the roof, like, 530%.' I was, like, 'I would love to take these good vibes, but that was alleged.'"

Catch the interview here (33:20):

Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul discuss UFC fighter pay

Jake Paul believes the UFC severely underpay their fighters and doesn't look after their well-being enough.

During the same podcast, Paul aired his grievances to Jorge Masvidal, who offered his opinion as a former fighter.

According to 'Gamebred', he himself wants to see MMA fighters be paid more but also claimed it's not as simple as just handing them more money. He explained:

"I know Dana's running a business and he's a great businessman so can he give out the cheques that we want as fighters? That's like a business decision," said Masvidal. "[I've advocated for] more money for the fighters because it's a fu**ing tough job. You shouldn't be in the top 10 having to fu**ing work at Walmart or something."

In response, Paul added:

"My problem and I think a lot of people's problem comes from when the company is now valued at $10 billion and fighters are only getting 12, 13, 14, 15% of that and 5% of that is Conor McGregor... Just pay fighters more and maybe cover the health care."

Catch their comments here:

