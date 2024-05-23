Is Josh Taylor a world champion? All you need to know about 'The Tartan Tornado' prior to his imminent return to the boxing ring

Josh Taylor is set to make his return to the boxing ring after a hiatus of nearly a year when he faces Jack Catterall this weekend. 'The Tartan Tornado' is coming off the first loss of his professional boxing career as he lost to Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision last June. He previously clashed with 'El Gato' in February 2022, winning a highly controversial split decision.

Despite being knocked down in the eighth round and outlanded in 11 of 12 rounds, Taylor was awarded the victory. He was also significantly outlanded in terms of both total punches and power punches. Take a look at whether or not he enters the bout as a world champion below.

Is Josh Taylor a world champion?

Josh Taylor was able to rise through the ranks by knocking out 11 of his first 12 opponents. By his 15th professional bout, he was able to capture the IBF light welterweight title by defeating Ivan Baranchyk via unanimous decision. He won the WBA and The Ring light welterweight titles, the latter of which was vacant, in his next trip to the boxing ring as he defeated Regis Prograis via majority decision.

After defending all three belts with a first-round knockout against Apinun Khongsong, Taylor faced Jose Ramirez for the undisputed light welterweight title in May 2021. He was able to win the bout via unanimous decision, adding the WBC and WBO light welterweight titles to his collection and becoming just the fifth male boxer to become an undisputed champion in the four-belt era. He joined Terence Crawford as the only fighter to become undisputed champion at light welterweight.

After defending all five belts with his controversial split decision victory over Jack Catterall, 'The Tartan Tornado' vacated his IBF, WBA, and WBC light welterweight titles. He went on to lose his WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Lopez.

While they fought for the undisputed title in their last bout, there will not be any belt on the line when Taylor and Catterall face off this weekend. The former undisputed champion revealed that he is hoping to get his belts back in an interview with Andy Burke of BBC Scotland, stating:

"I was coming into my prime after the [Regis] Prograis fight and then everything got cut right down. I felt all my momentum got chopped down and I'm looking to get back to more activity. I'll hopefully box three times this year and get the world titles back in my hands." [h/t BBC Scotland]