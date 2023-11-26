Is Katie Taylor married? All we know about the Irish boxing sensation's personal life

Katie Taylor has grown to become one of the biggest names in women's boxing today. So, it is understandable for boxing fans to be interested in her personal life and to be curious whether Katie Taylor is married or not.

'KT' is not married and according to Sportlens, the 37-year-old is not in a relationship with anyone and is a single woman.

During an interview with The Athletic last year, Taylor was asked about the one question she disliked from the media. The 37-year-old responded by saying that at times, she gets annoyed by people asking about her relationships and personal life.

"Probably the question about relationships. That’s another question people always ask. I guess people are just interested in my personal life. I get it all the time. It’s a bit annoying at times but I’m just polite and get on with it. I don’t think male boxers get asked it, though."

Katie Taylor recently locked horns against Chantelle Cameron in a rematch on November 25. The fight took place at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland, the same venue as their first encounter. The bout was a highly competitive affair that ended with the Irish boxer getting her hand raised via majority decision. The three judges scored the contest 95-95, 98-92 and 96-94 in favor of the 37-year-old.

With the victory, Taylor also avenged the sole loss of her boxing career as she had lost her first encounter against 'Il Capo' via majority decision earlier this year. Taylor now has a professional record of 23-1 and is a two-division undisputed champion.

The exciting rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron has already generated buzz among boxing fans for a trilogy fight. In her post-fight interview, 'KT' was asked for her thoughts on the same. The Irish athlete said that she would be up for a third encounter against Cameron at the iconic Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

