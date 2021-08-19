Is Manny Pacquiao left-handed?

Yes, Manny Pacquiao is left-handed. The Filipino fighter employs a southpaw stance, which is typically used by fighters who favor their left.

The southpaw stance is a mirror image of the orthodox stance. In a traditional boxing stance, a fighter stands at an angle, with their weaker side closer to the opponent. This allows for power shots to be delivered with maximum strength. The stronger hand has to travel more distance and can thus generate more power by packing a longer lead and follow-through.

Manny Pacquiao lands a big left hand on Adrien Broner...



pic.twitter.com/MbKlcEVrSb — Boxing Memes (@Boxing_memes) January 20, 2019

Manny Pacquiao is often seen leading with jabs. His right hand is weaker but can be utilized effectively for swift, precise strikes. His left hand comes in handy when delivering more staggering strikes and combinations.

'Pacman' has mastered his stance. He can move in and out of range in the blink of an eye, all while delivering fast, accurate jabs with his lead right hand.

Furthermore, the power in his left hand is an iconic attribute, commended by the combat sports world.

BOY THAT LEFT HAND OF MANNY PACQUIAO IS STILL A KILLER. CONGRATS CHAMP! U BACK!!! 🔥💪👏 #PacquiaoMatthysse — g (@drareglozano) July 15, 2018

Manny Pacquiao's devastating left hand has been a key part of his legendary stature inside the squared circle. The combination of power, precision and speed on his left-hand means that 'Pacman' can knock anybody out.

On this day 1998



A 19 year old Manny Pacquiao stopped Chatchai Sasakul in the 8th round to become a world champion for the first time.



22 years later Pacquiao holds the WBA welterweight title.pic.twitter.com/DrqeycOcLc — Steve Boxman (@SteveBoxman) December 4, 2020

What is next for Manny Pacquiao?

Forty-two-year-old Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to face WBA (super) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21, 2021.

Pacquiao was originally scheduled to face unified IBF and WBC welterweight champion of the world, Errol Spence Jr. Unfortunately, Spence was forced to pull out of the fight due to a retinal tear.

Yordenis Ugas stepped in on short notice to fight Manny Pacquiao. The Cuban veteran was promoted from WBA (Regular) welterweight champion to the position of WBA (Super) welterweight champion after Manny Pacquiao was stripped of the same in January 2021. The fight against 'Pacman' will mark Yordenis Ugas' first WBA (Super) title defense.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh