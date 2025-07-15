Is Mario Barrios married? Exploring the professional boxer's relationship status, personal life, and more

Mario Barrios is set to defend his WBC welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 46, is returning from a four-year retirement and aiming to break his own record as the oldest man to win a welterweight belt.

Barrios has a strong support system in his family that is backing him on this journey. He was in a relationship with Omayra Liliane Figueroa, a fitness trainer, gym owner, and social media influencer.

She is the sister of former world champions Omar Figueroa Jr. and Brandon Figueroa and the daughter of veteran boxing coach Omar Figueroa Sr. Omayra trains elite athletes and also runs a juice bar.

The couple has a daughter, Luna Sofia Barrios, born on Aug. 19, 2024. Omayra announced her birth on Instagram, calling her a blessing and revealing that she was born earlier than expected, on a night with symbolic meaning. The post read:

“Baby girl, you’ve been such a blessing. 8.19.24 was the day my super blue moon baby was born. Way before her due day, but on a day with a lot of meaning. I’m so obsessed with her and in love with being her mommy. Thank you for choosing us as your parents and being so perfect. Can’t wait to teach you so many things and continue to watch you grow.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

It’s worth noting that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram and have either removed or never shared photos on the platform. Omayra confirmed that she's raising her child alone in an Instagram post, which read:

"This year taught me that I really can do it all. It’s brought some of my hardest lessons and my greatest blessings. I stepped into one of the toughest roles: being a single mom. I’ve learned how to protect, provide, and care for someone completely on my own while trying to heal myself in the process. I discovered a version of me that is resilient, powerful, and full of purpose. This year marks the beginning of a whole new chapter with Metztli by my side."

Check out the Instagram post below:

When Mario Barrios' ex-partner wanted to prove she’s more than just a viral face

Omayra Liliane Figueroa first drew headlines for a viral weigh-in appearance that overshadowed her brother Omar's fight against Yordenis Ugas. But in an old interview, she addressed the moment directly, saying she wanted to show she’s not just someone who shows up on camera but someone who knows exactly what she's doing in the gym.

She trained alongside her brothers Omar and Brandon Figueroa, even pushing them in workouts. At times, she said she outpaced Brandon during runs or pad work. Speaking in a past interview with FightHype.com, she said:

"Yes, that's one of my main things [to prove to people that she's a good strength and conditioning coach]... And I do the workouts with him too. Sometimes I even like surpass Brandon or I beat him. He can tell you himself... I'm not really thin or whatever. But strength and conditioning, that’s like my top of workouts."

Check out Omayra Liliane Figueroa's comments below (3:50):

