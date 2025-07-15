Is Mario Barrios' sister also a professional boxer? All you need to know about the Mexican-American pugilist's sibling 

Legacy fight comes calling for Mario Barrios as he takes on one of boxing's all-time greats in Manny Pacquiao, this weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The pair will lock horns for Barrios' WBC world welterweight championship.

With his first title defense ending in a split draw against Abel Ramos, the 30-year-old would be hoping to leave no margin for error this time around.

On fight night, Barrios will be cornered by his trainers Bob Santos and Richard Barrientes, as well as Selina Barrios, the boxer's elder sister and an accomplished pugilist in her own right.

Check out Mario Barrios' comment on fighting Manny Pacquiao below:

Is Mario Barrios' sister also a professional boxer?

Marios Barrios' sister, Selina, is also a disciple of the sweet science. She holds a pro boxing record of 6-1 and is a former North American Boxing Federation (NABF) lightweight champion.

'Aztec Queen' started her pro career in 2017 with a first-round KO over Tammy Franks at Alzafar Shrine, San Antonio. She then followed up her impressive debut with a unanimous decision win over Jasmine Clarkson later the same year, which fetched her the opportunity to fight for the vacant NABF lightweight title.

In December 2017, she clinched the title with a majority decision win over Lisa Porter. According to BoxRec, she defended the title once against Patricia Juarez in 2018.

The next year, however, 'Aztec Queen' faced the first setback of her career, losing her undefeated tag to Melissa Hernandez in a unanimous decision loss. While the San Antonio native made a triumphant comeback later the same year with a first-round KO over Nina Gallegos, that was the last time she stepped foot inside the squared circle.

Barrios has since settled into the role of a boxing trainer. She now trains several local fighters in the Alamo City while also working as one of her brother's co-trainers.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, she revealed that it was their parents who put both of them into boxing at a very young age. Initially training for self-defence, she fully committed after realizing her natural talent for it.

Check out Mario Barrios' sister Selina's comments below (1:13):

Speaking to INSIDE THE RING in 2023, 'Aztec Queen' opened up about her transition to being a trainer, saying:

"Us as women, we can do anything a man can do. The only difference is, it is not well known, and you don't see it as often. So, I'm hoping to encourage these women who want to be coaches or join boxing to go ahead and do it."

Check out Mario Barrios' sister, Selina's comments below (2:09):

