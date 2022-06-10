Is NBA legend Grant Hill's daughter an MMA fighter?

Myla Hill, the daughter of NBA legend Grant Hill, is an aspiring MMA fighter. Hill made her amateur MMA debut on October 29, 2021, at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc in Lakeland, Florida against Jenna Loza.

During the fight, Hill quickly closed the distance with a series of punches and then proceeded to take the back of her grounded opponent. After a few moments of ground-and-pound, she secured a rear-naked choke to win the fight in the first round.

The video of Hill's debut was captured by Orlando Magic point guard Michael Carter-Williams.

The former NBA star expressed his happiness about his daughter's victory by posting a video of her fight on Twitter. He wrote:

"4 days later, and I'm still in awe of my daughter Myla's performance in her first amateur MMA fight. She was focused, composed [which her mother and I were not before & during the fight], aggressive & clearly not afraid of the moment inside the octagon."

The basketball legend is currently the co-owner and executive of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks. He is also a seven-time NBA All-Star and a three-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Everything you need to know about Grant Hill's daughter Myla Hill

Myla Grace Hill, the daughter of NBA legend Grant Hill and his wife Tamia Hill, is an aspiring MMA fighter with an amateur record of one win with no losses.

Hill made her amateur debut on October 29, 2021, at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc in Lakeland, Florida against Jenna Loza.

According to tapology.com, Hill is 20 years old and fights as a strawweight at 115lbs.

She is currently ranked 64 out of 108 active Florida women fighters. Hill is also ranked 416 out of 778 active female fighters in the United States (pound for pound). In the US southeast rankings, she is 157 amongst the currently active 275 women fighters.

Mayla Hill is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fights out of Level six MMA in Orlando, Florida (a subsidiary of Gracie jiu-jitsu training facility).

