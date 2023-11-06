Is NBA legend Tim Duncan also an MMA fighter? Looking into the 6'11" star's experience in the sport

NBA legend Tim Duncan is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever. Duncan transitioned into MMA training after hanging up his boots.

Following his retirement from professional basketball, Echols Fitness, a training center in San Antonio, posted videos of Duncan's MMA training sessions that showcased his incredible athleticism and power.

Jason Echols, Duncan's trainer, shared insights into their long-standing relationship, which began in 2008 or 2009. Echols mentioned that Tim Duncan's skill left him in awe and he was impressed by his insatiable appetite for learning. His seamless integration of martial arts movements showcased his ability to transform athleticism into effective MMA techniques.

One of the most striking aspects of Duncan's MMA training was his size. As a 6'11" guy, he presented a unique challenge to his trainer. Echols, who stands at 5'10", described the physical energy required to train someone of Duncan's stature, emphasizing the impact of even a light strike from the NBA legend.

Speaking in an interview with Bleacher Report, Echols stated:

"I'm 5'10", so to be in front of someone of that size, it takes more physical energy to train a beast like that. It's hard holding the mitts for him, and hard getting hit by him. Even though he's lugging on me and not executing full power, just to take a wallop from his leg, it's quite an impact."

Echols also talked about Duncan's personality and his passion for martial arts. Although Duncan was often perceived as the "good, quiet guy" in the public eye, Echols had the privilege of witnessing a distinct facet of his personality during their training sessions.

In 2023, former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold had a fun grappling exchange with Duncan backstage at a UFC event in San Antonio. The video also featured Rockhold's coach, Jason Parillo, joining in the playful exchange.

When Ariel Helwani called Leon Edwards the Tim Duncan of MMA

Leon Edwards clinched the coveted UFC welterweight championship with a resounding knockout victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards' journey to this moment was anything but a cakewalk, marked by skepticism from fans, fellow fighters, and even a remark from UFC President Dana White, who once labeled him as one of the most unlucky fighters in the sport's history.

Edwards, much like Duncan, is a fighter who quietly goes about his business. The UFC welterweight faced his fair share of criticism and disparaging tweets, but he persevered and waited patiently for his opportunity.

At UFC 278, 'Rocky' demonstrated his resilience and determination, seizing victory with a left high kick in the final moments of the bout. The comparison to Tim Duncan is based on the relentless commitment to his craft and the quiet confidence that led him to the championship.

Following the victory, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani took to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

"Please go dig up all your disparaging tweets about Leon over the past 3 years. The Tim Duncan of MMA finally gets his due."

