Is Nina-Marie Daniele an industry plant? MMA influencer stirs debate with bold claim

Nina-Marie Daniele is one of the most popular content creators within the MMA community. Her unassuming personality and playful interviewing approach with fighters set her apart from the usual reporters, who employ a formal style.
Her rivalry with fellow influencer, MMA Guru, that started in October 2024, refuses to lose momentum. Recently, the British YouTuber touched on their feud. Calling Daniele an industry plant, he failed to hold back in his criticisms of her.
Speaking to Demetrious Johnson, Guru said:
"I do think the UFC employees are out to get me. Nina said. Yes, she is [a UFC employee]. That's an industry plant right there. I think she's the beck and call of the UFC. Her career interviewing fighters started as a UFC employee."
Check out MMA Guru's comments below (2:19:25):
When Nina-Marie Daniele touched on the industry plant allegations
Since her rise to fame in the UFC, Nina-Marie Daniele has been battling allegations of being an industry plant. The MMA community attributes her success to the supposed connections she has in the promotion, rather than her merits as a content creator.
In April, she seemed determined to shut down said allegations. She took to X to share her thoughts on the matter, stating:
"I know people want to believe I'm an industry plant because I make it look easy. Most people will never see all the sleepless nights, the hours my team and I spend editing content, brainstorming, making revisions, etc. It's hard work & dedication 24/7."
She continued:
"I truly love this journey and there's nothing on earth I'd rather be doing. I am so grateful for the UFC for giving me this opportunity and I hope I continue to grow in the mma world. I know all the hard work will pay off one day! Thank you guys for supporting my journey!"
Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below: