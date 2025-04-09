Is Patricio Pitbull married? Exploring the Brazilian MMA star's relationship status, family, and more

Veteran MMA fighter Patricio Pitbull is finally set to make his UFC debut at UFC 314, stepping into the octagon after a decorated career with Bellator. The 37-year-old featherweight will face former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez in a high-stakes clash on the main card, marking a historic moment in his storied career.

With a professional record of 36 wins and 7 losses, Pitbull has not only proven himself across multiple divisions, but also earned a reputation for finishing fights and taking on top competition. As anticipation builds for his octagon debut, many fans have become curious about his life beyond the cage.

Is Patricio Pitbull married?

Yes, Patricio Pitbull is married. The Brazilian MMA star is wed to Teresa Silva. Despite his public career, Pitbull tends to keep his family life relatively private. The couple has faced hardships together, including the tragic loss of a child due to miscarriage.

However, their resilience has shone through. They are proud parents to two sons, Davi and Miguel. Davi, the elder of the two, was born in 2015, while Miguel was welcomed into the family five years later in 2020.

Patricio Pitbull reveals his plans in the UFC

Patricio Pitbull has revealed his goal to fight for a UFC title within two bouts, eyeing a fast track to gold.

Now 37, Pitbull knows the window is narrow, but his resume speaks volumes. He dominated in Bellator with wins across featherweight and lightweight divisions and is determined to prove he belongs among the UFC’s elite. Following a tense contractual exit from PFL, Pitbull is laser-focused on his new chapter.

In an interview with Megan Olivi, he stated:

“A fight with Yair Rodriguez puts me in a great place in the division. So, if my performance is really good, I believe I will fight for the title.”

Pitbull also didn’t shy away from making bold predictions:

“He’s good, he’s very dynamic, but I’m better. I put pressure on him, put him down, and smash him. That’s what’s going to happen… They’re going to see the best featherweight on the planet in action, and the most complete featherweight on the planet.”

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below (5:40):

