Is Paul Craig competing in a non-UFC event this weekend?

Yes, UFC light-heavyweight contender Paul Craig is scheduled to take on Jed Hue at Polaris 21: Grapple Island this weekend.

The grappling event will be taking place in Italy and will be the second time in a row that the Scotsman has competed in a grappling contest.

Since losing to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, Craig beat Sam Sweeney at Holytown Havoc 2 via submission in a grappling contest. 'Bearjew' is now scheduled to face Jed Hue in another grappling contest, with his future opponent being a grappling specialist and has never fought in professional MMA.

Since joining the UFC in 2016, Paul Craig has six wins via submission. The Scottish fighter has submitted Luis Henrique da Silva, Magomed Ankalaev, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Vinicius Moreira, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Nikita Krylov in the UFC.

Craig only fought in the UFC two months ago, but the Scotsman is clearly eager to stay fit. He will have competed in two grappling matches since his previous UFC appearance. 'Bearjew' is currently ranked #9 in the UFC's light-heavyweight division and currently doesn't have a bout scheduled in the MMA organization.

Grappling fans will be able to watch Paul Craig's upcoming bout against Jed Hue on UFC Fight Pass this weekend. The Scotsman will be the headline bout, with 13 other contests also on the undercard.

Who was the first fighter to beat Paul Craig in professional MMA?

Paul Craig had a flawless record when entering the UFC, after competing in organizations such as BAMMA, First Fighting Championship and Animalistic MMA. The Scottish fighter submitted Luis Henrique da Silva on his UFC debut, but lost his second organizational bout against Tyson Pedro.

'Bearjew' was finished in the very first round against Pedro and went on to lose his return bout in the UFC after suffering his first professional defeat. Khalil Rountree capitalized on Craig's poor form and once again finished the UFC newbie in the first round.

Watch Craig compete in the UFC here:

Paul Craig eventually found his feet in the UFC and went on an impressive unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022. 'Bearjew' won five times and had one draw during the three year stint.

However, Craig's latest loss against Volkan Oezdemir put an end to his winning streak. The 34-year-old hasn't fought in the UFC since, but is staying active by competing in grappling contests.

