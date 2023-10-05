Is Salt Papi Filipino? Exploring the YouTuber's roots and nationality

Nathaniel Bustamante, more popularly known as Salt Papi, is a Filipino-English YouTuber and influencer, who, like many others in recent times, has made the transition into crossover or influencer boxing.

He holds a boxing record of 3-1 and all of his appearances have been on cards featuring KSI, or KSI's brother, Deji.

In his first bout, which was an exhibition bout, he faced Halal Ham and took home the win via unanimous decision. He weighed in at 196 lbs for his first bout.

In his second outing, he cut down to 180 lbs and took on Andy Warski, winning via knockout in the very first round. Salt Papi followed that up with a second round KO over Josh Brueckner.

He finally tasted defeat for the first time in a three round bout against Anthony Taylor on the KSI vs. Joe Fournier card. Despite the loss, he put in a spirited performance and won a lot of fans on the night.

He is scheduled to face Slim Albaher next.

Salt Papi to face Slim Albaher next, speaks on the upcoming bout

Salt Papi will take on Slim Albaher on the KSI-Tommy Fury 'The PRIME Card', set to go down on October 14th in Manchester, England. The card has garnered a tremendous amount of attention.

Given the star power on show, as well as the antics that have been going on between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, a lot of eyes are sure to be on the card, and Salt Papi will have the perfect platform to catapult his starpower.

Speaking on what will happen if he wins, he said:

"Maybe I could even turn pro and yeah, maybe win some title and just the way I work hard, I'm dedicated and yeah, If I keep putting in the work, I'll surely get there."

Albaher, who holds a record of 6-0, is one of the more credentialed fighters that he will have faced. The fight will preceed the co-main event, which will see Dillon Danis face Logan Paul in their much-awaited grudge match.