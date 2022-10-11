Is Sean O'Malley currently ranked in the UFC?

Sean O'Malley is currently No.12-ranked in the UFC bantamweight division. Whereas his future opponent, Petr Yan, is the number one ranked contender in the division. 'Sugar' has only fought two ranked opponents in the UFC and failed to win either of the contests.

At UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 back in 2020, O'Malley was TKO'd by Marlon Vera, who currently sits at the fifth place in the bantamweight rankings. The American later took on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier in 2022, with the bout ending in a no-contest due to an errant eye poke by 'Sugar'.

Watch O'Malley take on Pedro Munhoz here:

'Sugar' takes on Petr Yan at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev later this month. The bout is clearly a big step-up in competition for O'Malley. The American is likely to be a big underdog when taking on the former UFC champion in Abu Dhabi.

Despite both fighters being well-known, the contest isn't the main event or co-main event, an indication of how stacked the UFC 280 card is.

The bantamweight championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw is the co-main event. The headlining bout is set to be Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

When did Sean O'Malley make his UFC debut and what is his organizational record?

Sean O'Malley made his full UFC debut against Terrion Ware in 2012 at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale. The American managed to beat Ware via unanimous decision and made a solid start in his new organization.

O'Malley continued his winning ways against Andre Soukhamthath, Jose Alberto Quiñonez and Eddie Wineland, amassing a record of 4-0 in the UFC. However, when trying to jump into the upper tier of the organization's bantamweight division, he fell at the hands of Marlon Vera. 'Chito' stopped the American in the very first round.

Sean O'Malley went on to beat Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in back-to-back fights before colliding with Pedro Munhoz. O'Malley has a golden chance to silence his naysayers by beating 'No Mercy' in his next outing.

