Is Sean O'Malley vegan?

Sean O'Malley is an exciting prospect in the competitive bantamweight division of the UFC. In the pursuit of eating a healthier diet, O'Malley once tried going on a vegan diet.

In mixed martial arts, the diet of a fighter is extremely important as it helps fuel them for the rigorous training sessions they undergo. While many fighters experimented with different diets, O'Malley went vegan for six months.

During an interaction on The Joe Rogan Experience, O'Malley revealed he ate a lot of junk food early on in his career, which led to him experiencing back problems. However, once the fighter started eating healthy, the inflammation in his back reduced and eventually went away. Inspired to eat healthier, O'Malley tried the vegan diet. However, he did not stick to it. O'Malley said:

"I ate that Vegan diet for six months, but I incorporated eggs into it because I just couldn't, wasn't eating enough. I never felt bad, I didn't feel worse. I just didn't feel great. Once I started eating good quality meat again, I felt my energy levels were way higher, more agressive, I felt like more manly."

Check out what Sean O'Malley said in the video below:

Well, whatever Sean O'Malley is eating seems to work for the 135-pound fighter. Since his debut in the UFC, O'Malley has lost only one fight against Marlon Vera. In his last four fights, 'Sugar' has won three fights and seems to be moving toward a title opportunity.

Sean O'Malley will face Petr Yan at UFC 280

At UFC 280, the promotion makes its return to Abu Dhabi. While Charles Oliveria will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in the main event, the co-main event will see Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight crown against TJ Dillashaw.

The winner of the bantamweight title bout at UFC 280 might have a contender awaiting them when Petr Yan takes on Sean O'Malley at UFC 280. Fans have been excited about the bout ever since it was first announced.

Yan is coming off a loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. However, that performace did not do justice to Yan's talent in the octagon. 'No Mercy' is one of the most ferocious fighters in the bantamweight division and is proficient in both striking and grappling.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley faced Pedro Munhoz in his last bout at UFC 276. While he had a decent start, the bout was declared a no contest due to an accidental eye poke by O'Malley. However, 'Sugar' was victorious in three bouts prior to facing Munhoz and will look to maintain his form at UFC 280.

The bout between Yan and O'Malley could very well be a potential No.1 contender fight. Fans will wait with anticipation to see who walks out the victor at UFC 280. Who do you think will win between Yan and O'Malley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

