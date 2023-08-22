Is Sean O'Malley the youngest UFC champion? Ages of all the current titleholders on the roster

Sean O'Malley shook up the world last weekend when he emerged victorious against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. 'Sugar' realized his dream of becoming the UFC bantamweight champion with an emphatic second-round TKO win over Sterling.

By doing so, O'Malley also became the youngest active UFC champion at the age of 28. It is worth noting that the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones who is 36 years old, is the oldest active champion. On the other hand, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili are all aged 34.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is 33 years old. Lightweight and Welterweight champions Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards are both 31 years old. UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is 30 years old. It is worth noting that the UFC light heavyweight, women's featherweight, and women's bantamweight titles are currently vacant.

Youngest UFC champion: Daniel Cormier declares Sean O'Malley the second coming of Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has praised Sean O'Malley following his win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. During a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Cormier spoke about how 'Sugar' correctly predicted the outcome of the fight.

While further speaking about how Sean O'Malley is the "second coming" of Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier had this to say:

“I talked to Sean about what the perfect night looks like, what does Saturday night look like Sean? What is ideal for you? How does your story come to a conclusion this weekend? He said, 'I’m gonna knock him out.' And it’s hard to envision that when you talk about a guy like Aljamain Sterling... Sean O’Malley did it with a punch tonight. He was able expertly slide out of range, land a right hand that ended the night of the former champion."

Daniel Cormier further added:

"This place was on fire for this kid. He is, no bullsh*t, he is almost the second coming of McGregor and when I say the second coming of McGregor, that’s a really good thing. He should not fight those comparisons. As he said on the interview, Conor’s rich, Conor does great business.. Sean O’Malley can do all those same things."

