Is soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo a Mixed Martial Arts fan?

Yes, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is a huge fan of Mixed Martial Arts. Speaking to two-time middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin as part of the documentary "Parallel Worlds" (via TheMacLife), the 37-year-old stated that he loves watching MMA and boxing over other sports:

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV, between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also maintained close relationships with many top names in mixed martial arts. Ronaldo famously visited UFC superstar Conor McGregor's camp before his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

The soccer legend also maintains a close friendship with former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ronaldo even congratulated 'The Eagle' when he closed out his MMA career in style by submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

His friendship with combat sports athletes is not a surprise considering 'CR7' takes his fitness regimen very seriously and even at the age of 37, possesses a physique that would rival many prize fighters.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently leading the Portuguese squad in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. With his opening goal for Portugal in their 3-2 victory against Ghana in the group stages, Ronaldo became the first man in history to have scored goals in five World Cups.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about a potential career in boxing?

During the same interview, Cristiano Ronaldo clarified that despite his affinity for boxing, he would never try to build a career in the sport. The 37-year-old however shared that boxing training has helped him improve his reflexes:

"I don’t think I could have been a boxer, it’s tough. You have to be born for that, with that gift. When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me. I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move."

The Euro Cup winner explained that boxing is especially difficult owing to the fact that unlike in football, you are alone while competing and your teammates can't back you up:

"Boxing is a little more difficult because you are alone when you compete. You work in the gym, you have your team, but they then they don’t play with you, they just train with you."

Watch Ronaldo train boxing with 'GGG' below:

