Is Terri Harper married? Exploring the boxing star's relationship status, personal life, and more

Terri Harper is one of the most elite competitors in the women's boxing realm and a prominent representative of the LGBTQ+ community in the sport. As she prepares to attempt the first defence of her WBO lightweight title against Natalie Zimmermann, fans are eager to know about her personal life and relationship status. This article provides insights into Harper's personal life and relationship.

Is Terri Harper married?

Terri Harper is not married. However, she was in a long-term, stable relationship with her partner, Jenna Hayden. The couple was engaged, although the date of their engagement is not publically known. Harper and Hayden resided in Denaby on the outskirts of Doncaster, South Yorkshire, UK.

Harper was previously in a relationship with another girl during her teenage years. However, her girlfriend did not support her boxing aspirations.

Harper and Hayden grew up in neighbouring villages and eventually connected with each other through Facebook. In an interview with Sky Sports, Harper stated that she met Jenna when she was 19 years old, revealing that Jenna encouraged her to pursue boxing. It is not known when they decided to get into a romantic relationship with each other.

While Harper is a world-class boxer, Hayden harboured the dream of making a career in football. She had received a £30,000 soccer scholarship in the USA. However, she did not fit well in the surroundings and returned home. She later played as a semi-professional for Doncaster Belles.

Harper and Hayden's relationship seems to have ended a while back. Based on Harper's social media account, she appears to be in a relationship with Gemma Harte. While her social media posts from a few months ago suggested that the couple was planning to get married, there has been no public announcement of it thus far.

Terri Harper hopes to see sports play a crucial role for LGBTQ+ equality

The United Kingdom-based charity Stonewall advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. It has campaigned for legal and policy changes to protect and advance thir rights and provide information, resources and support to individuals.

Harper acknowledged the charity's work and showed her appreciation for it by including Stonewall logo on her fight kit for her title fight against Natasha Jonas.

Harper's profile on Stonwall's official website emphasizes her belief in the power of sports to impact the lives of people from the LGBTQ+ community. It reads:

"Sport plays a fundamental role in life. Sport allows you to meet new friends, whether that through participating or spectating. Sport gives you focus, drive and discipline. Sport keep you healthy in body and mind. Sport should be available to everyone - and everyone has a right to receive and enjoy the benefits that Sport. I hope to use my story to inspire others to follow their dreams, educate society in order to remove the barriers both now and in the future." [H/T stonewall.org.uk]

