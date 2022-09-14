Is UFC champion Amanda Nunes fighting Norma Dumont next?

Norma Dumont is keen to face Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's featherweight title.

Dumont most recently beat Danyelle Wolf at UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson last weekend after losing to Macy Chiasson in her previous UFC outing. While speaking to the press after her victory against Wolf, the Brazilian stated:

"I’m here to fight. If the UFC doesn’t want to give me a title shot now, let us work. Let us fight. I want to beat somebody up."

Dumont went on to speak about her UFC title aspirations and mentioned competing for the 145lbs women's title:

"If the 145 belt goes up, I’m the one that’s the next contender. And if anybody wants to go in front of me, they’re going to have to fight me first."

Watch Norma Dumont speak about Nunes here:

Amanda Nunes most recently took on Julianna Pena at UFC 277. Pena had beaten Nunes at UFC 269 in a shock underdog victory. However, Nunes managed to get revenge with a dominant unanimous decision win against 'The Venezuelan Vixen' earlier this year.

As mentioned, the UFC are yet to announce the champion's next bout, but with such a strong callout from Dumont, perhaps we could see an all-Brazilian showdown for the 145lbs strap in the near future.

Did Amanda Nunes lose her debut bout as a professional MMA fighter?

Amanda Nunes is regarded as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. But the Brazilian UFC champion lost her first ever professional MMA bout back in 2008.

Nunes took on Ana Maria at a Bahia Regional event, but got submitted in the very first round.

Watch short highlights of the bout here:

However, her first loss clearly didn't affect Nunes' mindset. 'The Lioness' went on to win her next six professional MMA bouts and remained unbeaten until 2011.

Alexis Davis put an end to Nunes' win streak at Strikeforce: Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinals in 2011, stopping the Brazilian in round two with strikes.

