Is there a UFC fight this Saturday (December 23, 2023)? All you should know about the next event

With the final UFC pay-per-view event of 2023 in the past, there is a lot to look forward to with the future of the octagon.

Following the conclusion of UFC 296, the premier MMA organization will take a hiatus until late January 2024.

In the final fight of the year, Leon Edwards defended the welterweight title against Colby Covington in a dominant decision. Alexandre Pantoja also retained his belt on the same night with a second victory over Brandon Royval.

The next octagon event taking place on Jan. 13, 2024. The first Fight Night event of the new year will be headlined by light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

The UFC head honcho has already begun to promote the company's start to the year by announcing an abundance of fights taking place on the first four pay-per-view cards of the year. UFC 300, the promotion's biggest event of the year, will commence in April 2024.

Though White has not announced the main event for UFC 300, the three upcoming pay-per-view headliners have all been made public.

When is the first UFC event of 2024?

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker open the new year by meeting for a second time after their UFC 294 bout ended in a no contest.

With Alex Pereira claiming the light heavyweight championship on Nov. 11, the winner of the UFC Vegas 84 main event could potentially be in line for the next title fight. Even with the high stakes in the final fight, the rest of the card contains a handful of intriguing matchups.

In total, the Fight Night card will feature nine ranked fighters with other fan-favorite fighters such as Phil Hawes, Farid Basharat, Matthew Semelsberger and Jim Miller.

The first fight of 2024 is set to begin on Jan. 13 at 4 PM ET / 9 PM GMT. The main card of UFC Vegas 84 is currently scheduled to begin three hours later at 7 PM ET / 12 AM GMT.