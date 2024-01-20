Is there a UFC fight tonight (Jan. 20, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

The highly anticipated UFC 297 will go down tonight (Saturday, Jan. 20) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

In the headline bout, Sean Strickland is poised to defend his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis. The first pay-per-view event of 2024 marks the American's maiden title defense. Simultaneously, Du Plessis stands at the threshold of making history as the first South African fighter to participate in a UFC title match.

Strickland executed a notable upset by outstriking Israel Adesanya and capturing the 185-pound title at UFC 293 in September 2023. Meanwhile, 'Stillknocks' achieved a second-round stoppage win over Robert Whittaker last July at UFC 290.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are set to compete for the bantamweight title, left vacant since Amanda Nunes retired after her unanimous decision victory against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

Apart from the championship doubleheaders, the main card includes a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Mike Malott, a middleweight showdown with Chris Curtis against Marc-Andre Barriault, and a featherweight bout showcasing Arnold Allen against Movsar Evloev.

Check out the entire preliminary fight lineup for UFC 297:

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight bout)

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight bout)

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras (bantamweight bout)

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana (strawweight bout)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson (welterweight bout)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight bout)

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick (flyweight bout)

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis - Start time and other details

The official broadcast for UFC 297, including early prelims, is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT tonight, Jan. 20, in the United States. This corresponds to an 11:30 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom. The prelims are set to be aired at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (1 AM GMT, Sunday).

Meanwhile, the main card is set to kick off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT (3 AM GMT, Sunday), and the octagon walkouts for the main event are expected to take place around 12 AM ET/9 PM PT (5 AM GMT, Sunday), contingent on the duration of the undercard fights.