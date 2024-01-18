Is there a UFC fight this weekend (Jan. 20, 2024)? All about the next event

The highly anticipated UFC 297 is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

In the main event, Sean Strickland is gearing up to defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis.

The first pay-per-view spectacle of 2024 marks the 32-year-old Californian's inaugural title defense. Meanwhile, du Plessis is on the verge of making history as the first South African fighter to compete in a UFC title match.

'Tarzan' pulled off a major upset by outstriking Israel Adesanya and claiming the 185-pound title at UFC 293 last September. On the other hand, 'Stillknocks' secured a second-round stoppage victory over Robert Whittaker last July at UFC 290, earning him a ticket to the title shot.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will compete for the vacant bantamweight title, left unclaimed since Amanda Nunes retired after securing a unanimous decision victory against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023.

Elsewhere on the main card, Neil Magny squares off against Mike Malott in a welterweight bout, Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault are set to collide in a middleweight showdown, and a featherweight bout features Arnold Allen facing off against Movsar Evloev.

Check out the complete lineup of the UFC 297 preliminary fights below:

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight bout)

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight bout)

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras (bantamweight bout)

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana (strawweight bout)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson (welterweight bout)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight bout)

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick (flyweight bout)

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis: Main card start time, main event walkouts

The UFC 297 main card is set to kick off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the United States, corresponding to a 3 AM GMT start on Sunday, Jan. 21, in the United Kingdom.

Anticipated octagon walkouts for the main event are projected to take place around 12 AM ET/9 PM PT (5 AM GMT, Sunday), depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

Meanwhile, the early prelims for UFC 297 are slated to start at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT (11:30 PM GMT), while the prelims are scheduled to be broadcast at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (1 AM GMT, Sunday).