 Is UFC fighter Jared Cannonier from Alaska?

Despite being born in Texas, Jared Cannonier has many links to Alaska. The UFC middleweight worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Anchorage, Alaska as an air traffic control mechanic. He took up the job after being discharged by the U.S. Army for testing positive for marijuana in a drug test.

Cannonier also trains at Legacy Jiu Jitsu, Alaska and is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The UFC title challenger is also affiliated with another gym, The MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona. 'The Killa Gorilla' seemingly lives in Arizona, given his latest Instagram post shows the fighter cooking in a garden at a house in the state.

Jared Cannonier is set to face the toughest test of his UFC career this weekend when he goes up against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276. However, 'The Killa Gorilla' is no stranger to big fights, beating both Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum in back-to-back bouts.

However, it hasn't always been big-name fights for the 38-year-old, who started his career in small Alaska regional events and the Alaska Fighting Championship. Cannonier remained undefeated in Alaska, both as a professional and amateur MMA fighter.

After his success on the Alaska regional circuit, the UFC finally signed 'The Killa Gorilla' in 2015. However, Cannonier had a tough start to life in the organization, losing to Shawn Jordan in the first round of his debut at UFC 182: Jones vs. Cormier.

Jared Cannonier explains what a UFC title would bring to The MMA Lab

Jared Cannonier is hoping to walk away with the UFC middleweight belt around his waist this weekend. However, the 38-year-old isn't just doing this for himself, he's also trying to win for his team.

While speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch at UFC 276 media day, Cannonier explained the impact a UFC title win would have for his gym, The MMA Lab:

"For me, it means more energy to the pool of greatness that we're all contributing to. We're all drawing from, contributing to it, and finding our own greatness in and outside of it. So, it's going to bring a whole lotta energy back to that pool."

Watch the full interview on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel here:

Cannonier also stated during the interview that he met Israel Adesanya backstage when he first debuted in the middleweight division. 'The Killa Gorilla' said that Adesanya was very respectful. However, he also felt like the current middleweight champion was "sizing him up" for a future bout, which will now happen this weekend.

