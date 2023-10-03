"Is he underestimating him?" - Tyson Fury's physique at Francis Ngannou face-off similar to time he 'went into depression'

Michael Bisping recently shared his takeaways from the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. The giants will collide in a professional boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023, and the anticipation about the fight is reaching an all-time high.

While speaking about the face-off between Fury and Ngannou on his YouTube channel, 'Count shed light on different aspects of Tyson Fury's game and said:

"Tyson Fury is unbelievable. The man's undefeated. He's got one draw, he's the boxing phenom. It's ridiculous, okay? He's incredibly quick, he moves like a middleweight even though he's 6ft-9in."

But ultimately, the former UFC middleweight champion speculated that Fury might be underestimating Francis Ngannou based on his physical appearance at the face-off. He added:

"But when you look at Tyson Fury and the weight that he showed up to the press conference, again, is he underestimating him [Francis Ngannou]? "

Bisping feels that Fury at the weigh-ins looked like the older version of himself when he was dealing with depression and ballooned up to 400 lbs. But at the end of the day, Bisping admits that this is just his opinion and the fact of the matter might be different.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss it from the 1:59 mark of the video below:

Tyson Fury will earn a nine-figure sum in his upcoming bouts

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest combat sports athletes in the world right now. His next two fights are special affairs in their own right and will get a lot of traction among the fight fans. Francis Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion before leaving the organization and has a huge crossover appeal.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is also a heavyweight champion and the fight against him has huge implications on Fury's legacy.

'Gypsy King' is taking great risks in both fights but he will be compensated handsomely for it. According to boxing promoter Bob Arum, Fury will take home a 9-figure amount for these fights. He told ES News:

"I said Fury, with that Usyk fight and the Ngannou fight, in the near future, we're hoping that he comes in at around $200 million."

Francis Ngannou is leaving no stone unturned to make a splash on October 28 and shock the world. He has been training under Mike Tyson to prepare for a highly experienced opponent. It will be interesting to see if he can bridge the skill gap and put up a fight.

