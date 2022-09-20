Is Xiaonan Yan currently on a losing streak heading into the UFC Fight Night main event?

Despite headlining the UFC Fight Night card next month, Xiaonan Yan is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. The Chinese fighter has lost back-to-back bouts against Marina Rodriguez and Carla Esparza. Yan only lost via split decision against Rodriguez but got finished in round two when she faced Esparza.

'Nine' will now take on Mackenzie Dern in the main event at UFC Fight Night on October 2.

Dern is coming off a win against Tecia Torres at UFC 273. Both women have lost to Marina Rodriguez within their last two fights, but it's rare for a fighter to be in a main event while on a losing streak in the UFC.

Xiaonan Yan last won a UFC bout back in 2020 when she took on Cláudia Gadelha at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira.

The Chinese fighter has never won a UFC bout via stoppage, with all six of her wins coming via decision. Dern has won four of her UFC bouts via submission and will likely aim to take Yan to the ground.

Mackenzie Dern has never been finished while fighting in the UFC. Both Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Ribas beat the Brazilian-American via unanimous decision.

Was Xiaonan Yan unbeaten before joining the UFC?

Xiaonan Yan was not unbeaten before joining the UFC in 2017. The Chinese martial artist lost for the first time in her career against Karina Hallinan back in 2010 while competing in Martial Combat.

Hallinan hasn't fought in professional MMA since losing to Zoila Frausto at Bellator 35 in 2011. The American fighter finished her career with a professional record of three wins and five losses.

'Nine' took on the American in her third professional bout, so inexperience was likely the culprit for her unexpected loss.

Watch Yan's first professional MMA loss here:

Xiaonan Yan remained unbeaten between 2010 and 2020 after losing to Karina Hallinan. However, Carla Esparza eventually got the better of 'Nine'. She beat the Chinese fighter by submission in round two of their May 2021 bout.

The rare defeat seemingly had a knock-on effect for the 33-year-old, who went on to lose her next bout against Marina Rodriguez.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far