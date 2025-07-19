  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido: Live round-by-round updates

Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 19, 2025 07:31 GMT
pit
Isaac Cruz (left) vs. Omar Salcido (right) takes place on July 19 [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super lightweight boxing match set for 10 rounds on July 19. The matchup was made under deflating circumstances, as Salcido isn't Cruz's original opponent.

Ad

'Pitbull' was initially slated to face Angel Fierro in a repeat of their Feb. 1 encounter, which Cruz won via unanimous decision. Unfortunately, yesterday, Fierro withdraw from the rematch after experiencing health issues during his weight cut. The result has been a bitter pill for many.

With the rematch now adrift, Cruz, who is 27-3-1, with 18 stoppages, takes on the 20-2 Salcido, who has 14 knockouts/TKOs. For Salcido, it is a massive step-up in competition, as Cruz is a former WBA super lightweight champion, while he has not yet sniffed a major world title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So, it is no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has 'Pitbull' as a massive -1100 favorite, while Salcido is a +600 underdog. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), and the fight at around 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super lightweight fight.

Ad

Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications