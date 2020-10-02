Isabella Mir to follow in father Frank's footsteps; MMA debut details revealed

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir, father of up-and-coming grappler Isabella Mir, has been relatively inactive as a professional MMA fighter as of late.

Mir last competed in October of 2019, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Roy Nelson.

The MMA community had recently been set abuzz with speculation regarding Mir signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). However, his manager Malki Kawa’s statements contradicted the aforementioned claim.

On that note, another member of the Mir family is now seemingly set to try her hand in the sport.

Isabella Mir is making her pro MMA debut this month

As reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Frank Mir’s 17-year-old daughter Isabella Mir is scheduled to make her professional MMA debut. Isabella is looking to follow in her father footsteps.

Frank, who is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, is considered as one of the greatest submission artists to have ever competed in the Heavyweight division.

According to ESPN, Isabella’s manager Malki Kawa revealed that she (Isabella) has signed with Ikon Fighting Federation and will make her professional Mixed Martial Arts debut in San Carlos, Mexico on October 22nd, 2020.

Isabella is set to fight against Danielle Wynn in a Bantamweight bout. It should be note that Isabella hasn’t competed in amateur MMA bouts while Wynn’s record stands at 4-3.

This matchup will mark the professional Mixed Martial Arts debut for both Isabella Mir as well as Danielle Wynn.

Isabella Mir is well-known for her exceptional wrestling skills and earned her stripes as a standout wrestler at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Isabella is a junior and has already earned the honor of being a three-time state champion.

Furthermore, per MMA Fighting, the event featuring Isabella Mir’s debut pro Mixed Martial Arts bout will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Isabella Mir is no stranger to the MMA cage

Isabella Mir's MMA debut at the age of 17 doesn't come as a surprise to many in the MMA community.

Fans and experts, who’ve followed her father Frank Mir over the years, have time and again taken note of him posting social media updates regarding Isabella’s ever-improving grappling and overall combat prowess.

Moreover, Isabella Mir cornered her father for his fight against Javy Ayala at Bellator 212 in December of 2018.

Do you think Isabella Mir can replicate or perhaps even surpass her father’s achievements in the world of MMA? Sound off in the comments.