Isi Fitikefu unbothered by his underdog status against former welterweight MMA king Zebaztian Kadestam: “I know I’m gonna win”

Isi Fitikefu performs even better when his back is against the wall. The proud Australian-Tongan warrior has always bet on himself and never lost confidence, even when the odds were against him.

Understandably, he'll be entering as an underdog in his next match-up against a former ONE welterweight MMA world champion and one of the scariest knockout specialists in the sport.

'Doxz' could cement his claim as the next challenger for reigning 185-pound MMA king Christian Lee if he beats Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Fitikefu is quite aware of 'The Bandit's terrifying ability to separate his foes from their consciousness. Plus, Kadestam is a ONE Championship veteran who has figured in some massive fights against some of the best fighters in the division.

Still, the defiant Isi Fitikefu's confidence remains at an all-time high, and he'll prove he belongs among the elite by leaving Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium victorious.

"I know I am better. I believe in it," he told ONE. "If no one believes that, as long as I believe in myself and I do what I have to do out there, I know I’m gonna win."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime on May 2, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Isi Fitikefu admits mixed feelings entering the biggest fight of his career

ONE Fight Night 31 could be a make-or-break moment for Isi Fitikefu. A win certainly catapults him into world title contention, while a setback means he'll need to climb the ladder once more.

Plus, 'Doxz' has high respect for a fighter of Kadestam's caliber. The idea of trading punches with the notorious heavy-hitter admittedly scares and excites Fitikefu at the same time. He told ONE:

“He’s dangerous, and I like fights like that because it sort of excites me, makes you nervous but excited at the same time."

