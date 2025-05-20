Islam Makhachev ducking allegations force netizen to question MMA fans' "intelligence", sparking fiery discussion: "Ilia is a way harder fight" 

One of the hottest conversations in MMA today is Islam Makhachev's decision to drop his UFC lightweight title to move up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the title. What made this decision divisive to fans is the fact that Makhachev refused to fight former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who also relinquished his belt to move up to lightweight.

Ad

This prompted fans to accuse the Dagestani champion of ducking 'El Matador,' saying thast he's scared of the featherweight's KO power. However, a recent tweet by @MYOM100 on X sparked a very curious debate as to whether Makhachev was "scared" of a featherweight, then why did Makhachev move up to welterweight, where far bigger monsters lurk?

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans quickly jumped in on the conversation, with @FriDIGiDi saying:

"In all honesty. Ilia is a way harder fight then everybody on this picture."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, @FeetGoblin said:

"I don’t think Islams scared I just think he sees ilia as way to high a risk to fight before moving up. Realistically Islam has enough time to fight one more at LW before jack’s ready, and if it was moicano or gaethje I guarantee you he would"

Here are more comments:

Ad

More comments on the tweet. [Image courtesy: @MYCOM100]

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria get into heated exhange on X in light of Makhachev's decision to move up

Speaking of scathing tweets, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria themselves got into it in the fallout of the former lightweight champion's decision to leave his division to fight for the 170-pound strap.

Ad

Topuria waited months for Makhachev to make a decision only to find out that the Dagestani left the divsion and will be replaced by former divisional title holder Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. This sparked a heated discourse between the former champions, with Islam Makhachev engaging first:

"Difference between me and you [Topuria], that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not to be out-gunned with words online, Ilia Topuria promtly replied with:

The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. You are a little boy [translated from Russian].

Check out Ilia Topuria and Islam Makachev's exchange below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.