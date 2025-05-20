Islam Makhachev ducking allegations force netizen to question MMA fans' "intelligence", sparking fiery discussion: "Ilia is a way harder fight" 

One of the hottest conversations in MMA today is Islam Makhachev's decision to drop his UFC lightweight title to move up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the title. What made this decision divisive to fans is the fact that Makhachev refused to fight former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who also relinquished his belt to move up to lightweight.
This prompted fans to accuse the Dagestani champion of ducking 'El Matador,' saying thast he's scared of the featherweight's KO power. However, a recent tweet by @MYOM100 on X sparked a very curious debate as to whether Makhachev was "scared" of a featherweight, then why did Makhachev move up to welterweight, where far bigger monsters lurk?
Check out the tweet below:
Fans quickly jumped in on the conversation, with @FriDIGiDi saying:
"In all honesty. Ilia is a way harder fight then everybody on this picture."
Meanwhile, @FeetGoblin said:
"I don’t think Islams scared I just think he sees ilia as way to high a risk to fight before moving up. Realistically Islam has enough time to fight one more at LW before jack’s ready, and if it was moicano or gaethje I guarantee you he would"
Here are more comments:
Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria get into heated exhange on X in light of Makhachev's decision to move up
Speaking of scathing tweets, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria themselves got into it in the fallout of the former lightweight champion's decision to leave his division to fight for the 170-pound strap.
Topuria waited months for Makhachev to make a decision only to find out that the Dagestani left the divsion and will be replaced by former divisional title holder Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. This sparked a heated discourse between the former champions, with Islam Makhachev engaging first:
"Difference between me and you [Topuria], that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy"
Not to be out-gunned with words online, Ilia Topuria promtly replied with:
The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. You are a little boy [translated from Russian].
Check out Ilia Topuria and Islam Makachev's exchange below: