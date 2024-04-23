Islam Makhachev exhorts UFC to let him fight Leon Edwards for welterweight title, says "I don't have any exciting fights" left at 155 pounds

Islam Makhachev recently weighed in on the current landscape of the lightweight division and suggested that the UFC grant him an opportunity to become a two-division champion.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to make his third title defense against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302 on Jun. 1st. The Dagestani is coming off back-to-back title defenses over Alexander Volkanovski and also has a win over top contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira.

Championship Rounds uploaded a clip from Makhachev's interview with the New York Post in which he discussed the options available at 155 pounds. He mentioned that a champion vs. champion bout against welterweight champion Leon Edwards would be the most logical bout to book. He said:

"Honestly, I don't have any exciting fights [at lightweight], because Dustin [Poirier] has just [a] one-fight win streak and we have Arman [Tsarukyan]. I already beat this guy. I don't have some job in my division. I think [the UFC] have to give me [a] chance for the second belt, because I already beat [everyone]."

Check out Islam Makhachev's full comments below:

How does Islam Makhachev's lightweight title reign compare to Leon Edwards' welterweight title reign?

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards have showed significant improvements since winning their respective UFC championships. Both fighters are similar in that they have successfully retained their titles twice.

Makhachev showcased his grappling when he submitted Charles Oliveira to win the vacant UFC lightweight championship in 2022. The Dagestani then went on to earn two title defenses over Alexander Volkanovski, which included an impressive knockout win over the former featherweight champion.

He demonstrated that he is far from being a one-dimensional fighter and could realistically pose a threat to the welterweight division.

Edwards, on the other hand, won the welterweight championship following his memorable comeback head-kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman. In their trilogy bout that followed, the Englishman showcased his increased confidence and proved that his win wasn't a fluke.

'Rocky' is coming off his dominant unanimous decision win over former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, which marked his second successful title defense.

Check out the reaction to Islam Makhachev's knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski below:

