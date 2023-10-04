Islam Makhachev fight record: Who has the UFC lightweight champion lost against? Here are all the details

Islam Makhachev is poised to put his lightweight title on the line against Charles Oliveira in their main event rematch at UFC 294. The PPV event is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion stands as one of the most formidable fighters to grace the octagon. Makhachev is currently on an impressive 12-fight win streak. However, in the unpredictable world of MMA, an undefeated record is a rarity, given the countless paths to potential defeat. Even the most legendary fighters in MMA history have experienced setbacks, and the 31-year-old Dagestani native is no different in that regard.

Islam Makhachev's sole MMA defeat came at UFC 192 in 2015 when he faced Adriano Martins. In the first round, Martins stunned Makhachev by landing a powerful overhand right at 1:46 mins., causing Makhachev to fall to the canvas and resulting in a knockout.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Makhachev made his professional MMA debut in 2010 under the TFC banner and currently boasts a career record of 24-1-0, with a UFC record of 13-1.

Islam Makhachev reacts to team Charles Oliveira's accusations of partiality

Despite not being from Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev has garnered a substantial fan base in Middle East Asia, primarily among fellow Muslim population. Fans in the region embrace him as one of their own.

During a recent interview with MMA reporter James Lynch, Charles Oliveira was questioned about his feelings regarding the prospect of facing Makhachev a year later in the same venue, where a significant portion of the audience might be supporting his opponent.

'Do Bronx' replied (translated from Portuguese):

"I don't necessarily think it's fair, but it's the game. You know, that's where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I'm coming back for my belt."

Check out Oliveira's comments below (from 1:47):

However, the remarks made by Oliveira didn't go over well with Makhachev, prompting him to address the situation on X (formerly Twitter). The reigning lightweight champion disclosed that he had expressed desire to compete in the United States during the summer of this year, but the UFC had other plans:

"Charles, I asked to fight in US in the summer, but UFC has other plans, I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyard, simple, everything you say makes no sense."

Check out Makhachev's post below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates