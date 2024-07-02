Islam Makhachev rubbishes Michael Chandler's "unreliable" claim to lightweight title offer by UFC, says "champ needs real opponent"

UFC star Michael Chandler is awaiting his fight with Conor McGregor to materialize. Meanwhile, he claimed that he has been offered the oppurtunity to fight Islam Makhachev for the title.

The former Bellator lightweight champion took to X to proclaim the superiority of American wrestling over Sambo, and Makhachev didn't take kindly to Chandler's tweet. The Russian retorted by saying:

"You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent."

Expand Tweet

Trending

'Iron' was initially booked to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303 but the massively hyped contest did not materialize as the Irishman injured his toe, resulting in an indefinite postponement.

According to Chandler, he was offered a fight with Islam Makhachev in October, but reaffirmed his commitment to waiting for McGregor. He took to X and wrote:

"I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306"

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The champion declined the offer and declared that he is looking for a new target.

Check out Islam Makhachev's response below:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev called Michael Chandler 'Hachiko' for waiting for the McGregor bout

Islam Makhachev took shot at the former Bellator champion for waiting for McGregor's return, rather than take up a fight while the Irishman is sidelined. The Dagestani wrote:

"And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler"

Expand Tweet

Ever since then, the two lightweights have been trading barbs at each other on social media. Chandler claimed that he has been on the lookout for Makhachev for eight years.

Expand Tweet

If Makhachev does accept 'Iron's offer, it will be Chandler's second attempt at lightweight gold. Earlier, the American fought Charles Oliviera for the then-vacant 155 pound title in 2021. He came up short on the night, losing via TKO in the second round.

Since Chandler's last fight, which was in 2022, Makhachev has successfully defended his throne three times. Whether or not Chandler fights for the belt next, his fight with 'The Notorious' would surely generate enormous hype and an explosive finish might warrant a title shot in the future. For this reason, Chandler's decision to wait for McGregor may prove fruitful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback