Islam Makhachev's coach reveals P4P king's "toughest fight ever": "Only one round here was good" 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is widely recognized as one of the most skilled fighters in MMA history. Initially, he was compared to his predecessor and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Makhachev has created his own unique identity in the sport, developing a distinct fighting style.

Makhachev faced closely contested fights against Alexander Volkanovski and Arman Tsarukyan, but it was Dustin Poirier pushed him to his limits in their lightweight title fight at UFC 302.

When asked if it was the toughest fight of the pound-for-pound king's professional MMA career, his coach, Javier Mendez, said in a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show:

"Maybe [it was the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev's career]. Because with Volkanovski, the fifth round was the hardest fifth round he's ever had. So on that one there, the last bit in that fifth round, he never took damage like he did in that round. And his one loss was a quick flash. So that was nothing. So overall, I'd have to say this was Islam's toughest fight ever. Because, only one round here was good for him against Dustin. The rest were tough."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (25:20):

Javier Mendez shares his honest opinion on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: "Very shocked"

Many expeted Islam Makhachev to dominate Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, as 'The Diamond' has traditionally struggled against dominant grapplers. While Makhachev seemed to be in control during Round 1, Poirier made the fight increasingly competitive in the subsequent rounds.

Ultimately, Makhachev secured a fifth-round submission victory, avoiding what could have potentially led to a razor-thin decision loss, as most rounds were close. In the aforementioned episode of the Javier & Mo Show, Javier Mendez shared his thoughts on the fight, stating:

"I was very shocked. The first round I was not, because that's what I thought was going to happen. But the second round, when Dustin went up another level on his effort, and Islam followed suite and just decided to trade with him, which was not what we wanted ideally. But that's just something that Dustin created in the moment. You know, I thought it was amazing what he did. I respected him even more." [24:25]

While Poirier receiving a title shot against Makhachev off a single win was heavily criticized at the time, his performance dispelled the doubts about his capabilities. The 36-year-old, set to retire after his next fight, will compete against Max Holloway in a trilogy fight at UFC 318 in July.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is expected to pursue the welterweight title and is reportedly waiting for the outcome of the welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and No.5-ranked Jack Della Maddalena, scheduled for UFC 315 on May 10.

