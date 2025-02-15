  • home icon
  Islam Makhachev's funny "low key" skill gets the nod from Belal Muhammad: "People are starting to see the other side"

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Feb 15, 2025 14:54 GMT
UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano - Source: Getty
Islam Makhachev defended his title at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently picked the best trash talker in the promotion. Muhammad chose the pound-for-pound number one king Islam Makhachev as his pick.

Makhachev last stepped into the octagon at UFC 311 where he was scheduled to fight Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian pulled out due to a back injury, and Makhachev fought Renato Moicano. The Russian submitted Moicano in the first round and made the fourth defense of his lightweight title, the most in the division's history.

On the other hand, welterweight king Muhammad won the title back at UFC 304 against Leon Edwards. 'Remember the Name' was scheduled to make the first defense of his title against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 but pulled out due to an injury.

Speaking to Barstool Chicago, Muhammad claimed Makhachev is the best pre-fight trash talker. He said:

"I think Islam is really funny, like low key right he's good, sharp. He's starting to open up a little bit more now, people are starting to see the other side of him. I think he's really good."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (40:00):

Ilia Topuria believes he can beat lightweight king Islam Makhachev in a potential matchup

Islam Makhachev is facing yet another potential challenge from a featherweight champion and this time it is Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard has been vocal about wanting to fight the Dagestan native for a title shot.

In a recent interview with FULLSEND podcast, Topuria claimed he would defeat the lightweight king. Topuria laid out his plan for how he would defeat Makhachev. He said:

"I have so many, so many things against Islam that he's going to have some hard time with me. And something he knows, and we all know, is that the only thing I need is one punch. And you know for sure that I'm going to connect that one punch because I don't throw my punches like a like a crazy, you know?"
He added:

"I'm waiting for my moment, and I apply a lot of technique behind that punch. You know, I move my head, and I know where to throw that punch. And we all know that at some point, I will connect that punch. And everything will depend on what God will decide. If he wants to send Islam to sleep or not. Who knows that? I know that."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (20:25):

Edited by Tejas Rathi
