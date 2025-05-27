Islam Makhachev's manager declares feat that would elevate P4P king to GOAT status

One of the biggest conversations in MMA today is Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate the UFC lightweight throne and move up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena. This is while Makhachev is on top of the division, setting the record for the most title fight wins and most consecutive title defenses. Moreover, he's on top of the current UFC pound-for-pound list.

To his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the Dagestani champion is the most dominant fighter in the UFC right now. However, if Makhachev wants to achieve undeniable GOAT status, Abdelaziz believes he only has to secure two more title defenses. He tweeted:

"@MAKHACHEVMMA most dominant UFC fighter right now two more title defence he will be the greatest of all the time."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

This is a bold statement. At the moment, the man who is largely considered the greatest of all time is Jon Jones, who has set the record for most UFC title defenses with 12 and the longest unbeaten streak at 20. At the moment, Islam Makhachev has a total of four title defenses and a winning streak of 15. If we talk numbers alone, the Dagestani wrestling machine has a bit of a ways to go to break Jones' records.

Islam Makhachev's manager believes he's still the lightweight champion

Speaking of Ali Abdelaziz singing Islam Makhachev's praises, the high-profile MMA manager addressed his fighter's decision to leave lightweight and attempt to conquer welterweight. By UFC 317 next month, the 155-pound division will hang in the balance as Ilia Topuria faces Charles Oliveira for the vacant throne.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz was asked if we'll still see Islam Makhachev at lightweight to challenge the winner of the main event of UFC 317, granted he wins the 170-pound strap. Abdelaziz said:

"He [Makhachev] will have the two belt on top of his shoulder because he's still the lightweight champion. Listen, you have two guys fighting like, when Khabib [Nurmagomedov] retired as a lightweight champion, you understand, as pound-for-pound number one king. Islam is the pound-for-pound number one king. He never lost his title, you understand? You know, and you never know."

He ended the statement by saying:

"I believe Islam will be the welterweight champion and he'll be a double champion."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (3:06):

