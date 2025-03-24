Islam Makhachev and Sean Brady shares common trait "not normalized" in the UFC, claims MMA personality 

MMA personality Kenny Okoye believes Sean Brady possesses a common trait with Islam Makhachev, which was demonstrated in American's submission win over Leon Edwards last weekend.

Brady faced off against Edwards in the main event of UFC London. The 32-year-old had been in fine form heading into the bout and was seeking a statement win in order to make a claim for a title shot. For 'Rocky', the former welterweight champ was hoping to bounce back from his title loss to Belal Muhammad.

Despite Edwards having the home crowd backing, Brady put on the performance of his career as he dominated the Brit, utilizing his wrestling and grappling to nullify any of Edwards' offense, eventually locking in a guillotine choke for the win in the fourth round.

Following Brady's victory, Kenny Okoye uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he discussed his performance. According to Okoye, Sean Brady and Islam Makhachev use their wrestling and grappling to dominate their opponents in order to find an opportunity to win, whereas typically other wrestlers are just comfortable holding positions. He explained:

"I like wrestlers, you know? They don't chase finishes [but] Islam Makhachev, Sean Brady, they're the very few that chase finishes...Sean Brady what he's doing with chasing these finishes, I hate saying it's not normal but in the UFC it's not normalized, people don't really do that. If they're a grappler primarily it's almost like they get to a dominant position and chill."

Check out Kenny Okoye's comments below (2:00):

Charles Oliveira demands Islam Makhachev rematch

Charles Oliveira recently went on the offensive and demanded a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the UFC 317 International Fight Week card.

'Do Bronx' last stepped in the cage at UFC 309 where he defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision. With rumors now hinting that Makhachev could soon be set to defend his lightweight title against Ilia Topuria, the Brazilian called for a rematch.

Sharing a video on his Instagram story, Oliveira said:

"The UFC and MMA have a lot of guys who talk a big game. I can talk because I've been here for almost 15 years. I'm the bonus king, submission master, the record breaker. That's me. I want to fight during International Fight week, Islam Makhachev too. Dana [White], Sean Shelby, Hunter [Campbell], let's make this happen. I really want this fight. I'm chasing the belt. I want to be champion again."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments here (via Championship Rounds on X):

