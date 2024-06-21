Islam Makhachev trolls "chicken" Conor McGregor following toe injury reveal

Islam Makhachev recently reacted to the injury that forced Conor McGregor to withdraw from his bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 and took a jibe at him in the process. The bout cancellation resulted in the promotion having to find alternative bouts to headline their annual International Fight Week event.

There is clearly no love lost between the Irishman and Makhachev, as it doesn't appear as though their beef will be squashed any time soon. Although they haven't fought, the Dagestani has been at odds with McGregor since 'The Notorious' famous rivalry with his mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, which was a very heated and personal one.

After McGregor took to his X account to confirm that the injury he sustained was a broken toe, the lightweight champion decided to tweet his reaction. Makhachev trolled the Irishman by taking aim at his toughness and mentioned that he believes it wouldn't have hindered his ability to fight. He wrote:

"You don't need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken"

Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet regarding Conor McGregor's injury below:

Islam Makhachev trolls Michael Chandler for not moving on from Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor wasn't the only fighter Islam Makhachev trolled on X as he also took aim at Michael Chandler for waiting for a bout against the Irishman rather than moving on.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion directed a tweet toward the former Bellator lightweight champion and expressed his sympathy. Makhachev referred to Chandler as 'Hachiko', who according to comments was a Japanese reference to a dog that was loyal to its owner. It's understandable why 'Iron' is waiting for the McGregor bout as it would be the most lucrative of his career. He wrote:

"And my condolences to Michael 'Hachiko' Chandler [smile emoji]"

Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet toward Michael Chandler below:

